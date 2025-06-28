TMC government has no accountibility: BJP on Kolkata student gang-rape case; demands Mamata's resignation

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Saturday said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should apologise and offer to resign over the gang-rape of a girl student of a law college in Kolkata, alleging all the accused are linked to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

"It is in a way state-sponsored brutality and a heinous crime motivated by politics," BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said while reading out parts of the victim's statement narrating the details of the crime and threats to her and her family made by the accused.

He said BJP president J P Nadda has formed a four-member committee which will visit the state to investigate the matter and present its findings.

Biplab Kumar Deb and Manan Kumar Mishra, both MPs, and Satyapal Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi, both former parliamentarians, are its members.

Patra told reporters that the entire country is in sorrow and shock over the happenings in West Bengal while noting that a number of gruesome crimes against women have occurred there in recent times.

"People expected more sensitivity for women in a state with a woman chief minister, but there is so much insensitivity instead. She should apologise and offer to resign," Patra demanded.

The main accused, Monojit Mishra, once held a position in the student union of the Trinamool Congress while other accused are also union members, he said, rejecting the state's ruling party's claim of having no association with them.