Law college Security guard arrested in Kolkata gang-rape case; four held so far, SIT formed

KOLKATA: The police have arrested a 55-year-old security guard of South Calcutta Law College in connection with the alleged rape incident on the college premises. Earlier, the guard was detained by the police and, after finding inconsistencies in his statement, he was arrested on Friday night. Three other persons had already been arrested based on the complaint filed by the victim.

Three individuals had already been arrested based on the complaint filed by the victim. In her statement, the victim alleged that the security guard was present at the time of the incident. She stated that she was raped after being taken into the guard’s room (guardroom), during which Banerjee was made to sit outside.

A Kolkata Police officer said on Saturday, “The security guard was arrested this morning after we found that his replies were incoherent. His presence at the college has been captured in the CCTV installed in the college,” he said.

The officer added that Banerjee had failed in his duties as a guard. “We are also trying to ascertain whether he was alone on duty at the time,” the officer said.

“The guard has been inconsistent with his answers on why he did not act accordingly and stop the three accused from committing the crime. Also, he needs to reply on why and on whose instructions he left his room. This is also a kind of involvement in the crime,” the officer added.