Both Houses of Parliament adjourned for the day

Both the Upper House and the Lower House of Parliament were adjourned for the day.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned as a mark of respect after the death of sitting MP and JMM supremo Shibu Soren, while the Lok Sabha was adjourned amid continuous protests by the Opposition demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Soren, a five-time Lok Sabha MP and three-time Jharkhand Chief Minister, passed away at the age of 81. He had also served as Union Coal Minister under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and was elected to the Rajya Sabha in June 2020.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh read out the obituary reference, and members stood in silence to pay their respects before the House was adjourned. No official business was taken up.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha witnessed another day of noisy protests led by the Opposition, demanding a discussion on the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of the state elections.

When the House met at 2 pm, Opposition MPs, including those from the Congress, stood up with placards and raised slogans.

Jagadambika Pal, who was chairing the proceedings, reminded the Opposition that not a single bill had been passed since the Monsoon Session began on July 21 due to repeated disruptions, following which he adjourned the House till 11 am on August 5.