Cow should have been taken to new Parliament building during inauguration: Shankaracharya

MUMBAI: Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand has said that a cow should have been taken into the new Parliament building at Central Vista during its inauguration.

"If a statue of a cow can enter Parliament, why can't a living cow be taken inside?" he asked reporters on Sunday.

The seer said the Sengol held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while entering the new Parliament building showed a cow engraved on the sceptre.

"A real cow should have also been taken into the building to bestow blessings. If there is a delay, we will take cows from all over the country and bring them to Parliament," he said, adding this would ensure the PM and the building receive blessings of a real cow.

The Sengol is installed in the Lower House of the Parliament. He also demanded that the Maharashtra government immediately frame a protocol on cow felicitation.

"The state has not yet declared how to honour the cow. It should finalise a protocol so that people can follow it, and also fix penalties for its violation," he said.