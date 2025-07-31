'Who killed the six namazis?' Owaisi questions acquittal of all accused in Malegaon blasts case

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday expressed disappointment over the acquittal of all seven accused in the Malegaon blast case.

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Thursday acquitted all seven accused, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, in the case dating back to 2008.

Six people were killed and over 100 were injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008, during the holy month of Ramadan.

Soon after the verdict, Owaisi took to platform X to express his disappointment.

"The Malegaon blast case verdict is disappointing. Six namazis were killed in the blast and nearly 100 were injured. They were targeted for their religion. A deliberately shoddy investigation/prosecution is responsible for the acquittal," he wrote on X.