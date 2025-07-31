'Terrorism was never saffron': Fadnavis hails Malegaon blast verdict; BJP demands Rahul, Sonia Gandhi's apology

Hailing the NIA special court’s verdict, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said, “Atankwad Bhagwa Na Kabhi Tha, Na Hai, Na Kabhi Rahega” (Terrorism was never saffron, is not, and will never be).

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called it delayed justice, but said justice had finally been served to the victims. He alleged that during the Congress regime, several bomb blasts occurred and innocent people were framed, but now the courts are delivering justice to the truly innocent.

“The NIA court's verdict has erased the stigma on Hindus today. There is no doubt that the slogan 'Garv se kaho hum Hindu hai' will now be echoed a hundred times louder across the country. It is also true that justice was delayed, but it has been proven once again that truth is never defeated,” Shinde said.

Even though the Congress had raised questions about the NIA probe and its intentions, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena - a member of both the INDIA bloc and the MVA in Maharashtra - has welcomed the verdict.

While Thackeray has not yet issued an official response to the court order, his party’s MLC and Leader of the Opposition hailed the verdict, calling it “Satyamev Jayate – truth has prevailed”.

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's "A Hindu cannot be a terrorist" statement in the Rajya Sabha, Shiv Sena (UBT ) MP Sanjay Raut also said, "A terrorist does not have any caste or religion. The people of Pakistan call Kulbhushan Yadav a terrorist, a Hindu terrorist. We are not ready to accept it. The government should tell Pakistan that he is our citizen and get him freed."

He further said that Shiv Sena had given unwavering support to the "patriots who were imprisoned on false charges in the Malegaon blasts case from the very beginning. “

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also criticised the Congress, saying the verdict exposes the party’s “anti-India, anti-justice, and anti-Sanatan character.”

“The exoneration of all accused in the Malegaon blast case is a living testament to the phrase ‘Satyamev Jayate’. The verdict once again exposes the anti-India, anti-justice, and anti-Sanatan character of the Congress, which coined the false term ‘saffron terror’ and defamed crores of Sanatan believers, saints, and patriots,” Yogi said in a post on X.