Everybody, except PM Modi, FM Sitaraman, know India's is 'dead economy': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed the Modi government, claiming that India has become a "dead economy" under its rule.

He said that everyone except Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is aware of the economic crisis facing the country.

Speaking to reporters at the Parliament House complex, Gandhi alleged that the BJP-led government has "destroyed" India’s economic, defence, and foreign policies.

His comments came in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent remarks describing India and Russia as "dead economies" while announcing new tariffs and penalties on Indian imports.

“Trump is stating a fact,” Gandhi said. “Everybody knows that the Indian economy is dead, except the prime minister and the finance minister.”

He further alleged that the government has crippled the economy to benefit billionaire businessman Gautam Adani.

“They have wrecked the economy just to support one or two businessmen,” Gandhi claimed.