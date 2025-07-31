Everybody, except PM Modi, FM Sitaraman, know India's is 'dead economy': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed the Modi government, claiming that India has become a "dead economy" under its rule.
He said that everyone except Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is aware of the economic crisis facing the country.
Speaking to reporters at the Parliament House complex, Gandhi alleged that the BJP-led government has "destroyed" India’s economic, defence, and foreign policies.
His comments came in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent remarks describing India and Russia as "dead economies" while announcing new tariffs and penalties on Indian imports.
“Trump is stating a fact,” Gandhi said. “Everybody knows that the Indian economy is dead, except the prime minister and the finance minister.”
He further alleged that the government has crippled the economy to benefit billionaire businessman Gautam Adani.
“They have wrecked the economy just to support one or two businessmen,” Gandhi claimed.
On government’s foreign policy, Gandhi said, “The External Affairs Minister claims we have a genius foreign policy. But the U.S. is insulting us, China is threatening us, and when we send diplomatic delegations, no country stands with us against Pakistan. Is this what they call diplomacy?”
Gandhi also claimed that any upcoming trade deal with the United States would be dictated by Washington.“Trump will define the deal, and Modi will simply follow orders,” he added.
(With inputs from PTI)