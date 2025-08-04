Delay in Sharda University's internal committee report hampering probe into BDS student’s suicide: police

LUCKNOW: The ongoing investigation into the alleged suicide of a second-year BDS student is being hampered by the delay in the submission of an internal report by Sharda University, according to Greater Noida police authorities.

Police officials claimed that the university’s five-member internal complaints committee was supposed to submit the probe report within five days, but it's been delayed for over a fortnight.

On July 18, a female student of the second year BDS course was found dead inside her room 1209(C) on the 12th floor of Mandela hostel of Sharda University at around 8.45 pm. The victim hailed from Gurugram and was spotted hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room after a student of the neighbouring room number 1209(B) received a call from the deceased’s parents to check on her as she was not picking their call.