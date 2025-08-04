Human error, inadequate infra at Goa airport caused Air India plane's aborted take-off: AAIB report

NEW DELHI: Human error and the lack of adequate infrastructure at Goa’s Manohar International Airport led to the aborted take-off of an Air India flight to Hyderabad last December, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has said in its final report on the incident released on Monday.

The incident involving Air India flight AIC 2592, carrying 151 passengers and 7 crew members, occurred on the night of December 5, 2024. The flight was stopped mid-roll just as it was accelerating for take-off. The AAIB, which investigated the event under the Aircraft Rules, 2017, has now released its 16-page final report.

The Airbus A320 was rolling down the taxiway at 124 knots around 9.17 pm when the Air Traffic Control (ATC) noticed the aircraft was not on the assigned runway. Visibility at the time was 3,000 metres. The flight had mistakenly entered Taxiway ‘A’ instead of Taxiway ‘A5’, which had been assigned for take-off on Runway 28.

The aircraft was immediately ordered to abort take-off, and the pilots complied. The AAIB classified the incident as a "serious incident."

Specifying the probable causes for the incident, the probe report said there was a "Situational Awareness Deficit" on the part of the crew. The take-off clearance given by the ATC likely caused the crew's cognitive focus to shift entirely towards the take-off.