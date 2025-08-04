Rohit Pawar shares video of minister threatening to slap official; CM Fadnavis downplays incident

MUMBAI: In a fresh row involving Maharashtra ministers, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar criticised Minister of State Meghana Bordikar after sharing a video purportedly showing her threatening to slap a village official at a programme in Parbhani.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, however, downplayed the incident, stating that every comment made by a minister should not be blown out of proportion.

Rohit Pawar, in a post on X on Sunday, said, "Those who play rummy in the House, fill bags of cash, run dance bars, first make mistakes and then try to glorify them and celebrate such actions. Now a new addition is a minister threatening to slap an officer during a programme."

Sharing a video of the minister, he questioned her action of threatening to slap a gram sevak during a government programme because he failed to fulfil a target related to beneficiaries of a housing scheme.