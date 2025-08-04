Shibu Soren: A mass leader who could never complete his tenure in any constitutional posts

Meanwhile, as no party had majority, manipulation continued in Jharkhand politics, during which, there were three such occasions when Shibu Soren got the privilege of sitting on the Chief Ministerial post. But Guruji could not play long innings, and the chair kept on slipping off from his hands.

Soren served as Jharkhand’s chief minister three times—briefly from March 2 to 11, 2005; from August 27, 2008 to January 12, 2009; and from December 30, 2009 to May 31, 2010. Each tenure was cut short by unstable coalition dynamics.

On March 2, 2005, Shibu Soren got the opportunity for the first time to become chief minister of Jharkhand. But in just 11 days, he had to resign from the post on March 12, 2005, as he did not have the support of adequate numbers of MLAs in the Jharkhand Assembly.

Then on August 28, 2008, Shibu Soren became Chief Minister for the second time, but had to leave the chair after just 4 months and 21 days, on January 12, 2009. Then again, he was given a third chance to become the Chief Minister on December 30, 2009. This time too, he lost power after five months on May 31, 2010.