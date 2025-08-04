'Unjustified and unreasonable': India slams double standards after Trump threat on Russia oil imports

NEW DELHI: In a blistering rebuttal to renewed US criticism, India on Monday accused Washington and its allies of “unjustified and unreasonable” targeting over Russian oil imports, reminding them that it was the United States itself that once encouraged those very purchases to stabilise global markets.

The sharp response follows remarks from President Donald Trump, who has been talking about sanctioning India for its continued energy trade with Russia. India made it clear that such rhetoric smacks of geopolitical hypocrisy.

"India has been targeted by the United States and the European Union for importing oil from Russia after the commencement of the Ukraine conflict," said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

“But in fact, India began importing from Russia because traditional supplies were diverted to Europe. The United States at that time actively encouraged such imports by India to strengthen global energy market stability,” he said.

The message was unmistakable that India will not be lectured, especially by countries that themselves continue trading with Russia while casting stones at others.

“India’s imports are meant to ensure predictable and affordable energy costs to the Indian consumer. They are a necessity compelled by global market realities," Jaiswal said. "However, it is revealing that the very nations criticizing India are themselves indulging in trade with Russia. Unlike our case, such trade is not even a vital national compulsion."