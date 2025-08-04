Top Trump aide accuses India of financing Russia's war in Ukraine

A top aide to U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday accused India of effectively financing Russia’s war in Ukraine by continuing to purchase oil from Moscow, as the U.S. leader escalated pressure on New Delhi to halt such imports.

“What he (Trump) said very clearly is that it is not acceptable for India to continue financing this war by purchasing oil from Russia,” said Stephen Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff at the White House and one of Trump’s most influential aides, reported Reuters.

Stephen Miller’s criticism marked one of the strongest rebukes yet from the Trump administration toward one of the United States’ key partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

People will be shocked to learn that India is basically tied with China in purchasing Russian oil. That’s an astonishing fact,” Miller said during an interview on Fox News as reported by Reuters.