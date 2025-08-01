'Weathered many transitions, challenges': MEA on India-US ties amid Trump's tariff tirade

NEW DELHI: India on Friday brushed aside U.S. President Donald Trump's diatribe, saying the partnership between the two countries has "weathered" several transitions and challenges.
The comments by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) came a day after Trump imposed 25 per cent tariff on India and described the Indian economy as "dead".
"India and the United States share a comprehensive global strategic partnership anchored in shared interests, democratic values, and robust people-to-people ties," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.
He noted that the bilateral partnership has endured multiple transitions and challenges over time.
"We remain committed to advancing the substantive agenda shared by both nations and are confident that our relationship will continue to progress," Jaiswal added.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said they have taken note of Donald Trump’s announcement of a 25 percent tariff on Indian goods, adding that the government is studying and reviewing the move, while choosing not to respond to the U.S. President’s taunt about Pakistan potentially selling oil to India.
“We have nothing to say,” Jaiswal stated.
"Who knows, maybe they’ll be selling oil to India someday!" Trump said while announcing a trade deal with Pakistan on Thursday and stating that the country will jointly develop its oil reserves.
Standing by its decision to purchase oil from Russia, India stated that its choices are guided by the prevailing global scenario and the best available deals in the market to secure the country’s energy needs.
"Our ties with any country stand on their own merit and should not be seen through the prism of a third country. As far as India-Russia relations are concerned, we have a steady and time-tested partnership," Jaiswal said.
“In securing our energy needs, we are guided by what is on offer in the markets and by the prevailing global circumstances,” he added.
Responding to questions about defence cooperation, Jaiswal highlighted the robust nature of India-U.S. defence ties, which he said have significantly deepened in recent years.
"There is considerable potential for this partnership to expand further," he noted.
