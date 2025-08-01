'Weathered many transitions, challenges': MEA on India-US ties amid Trump's tariff tirade

NEW DELHI: India on Friday brushed aside U.S. President Donald Trump's diatribe, saying the partnership between the two countries has "weathered" several transitions and challenges.

The comments by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) came a day after Trump imposed 25 per cent tariff on India and described the Indian economy as "dead".

"India and the United States share a comprehensive global strategic partnership anchored in shared interests, democratic values, and robust people-to-people ties," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

He noted that the bilateral partnership has endured multiple transitions and challenges over time.

"We remain committed to advancing the substantive agenda shared by both nations and are confident that our relationship will continue to progress," Jaiswal added.