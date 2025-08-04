Why FSL report on probe over alleged audio clips of ex-CM Biren Singh not filed, SC asks state

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the state government for not placing on record a fresh forensic report on the authenticity of leaked audio clips alleging role of former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh in the ethnic violence despite its directions.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and Satish Chandra Sharma referred to a previous order and asked the state, "What happened to the forensic report? That should have come at least. This order was passed in May 2025. Three months have passed. By now, the forensic report laboratory must have given you a report. At least tell us whether the report has come or it's still in the pipeline."

When the state's counsel said the FSL report had not come, the bench asked further, "How long does it take FSL to give a definite report on the analysis of the voice? We will pass it over. This can't go endlessly."

The matter could not reach the hearing again during the day.

On May 5, a bench headed by former CJI Sanjiv Khanna examined a forensic report on authenticity of leaked audio clips alleging role of former Manipur CM and asked the state government to file a fresh report on the probe.

It opened the sealed cover report of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) submitted by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and asked him to seek instructions from the state officers on the investigation.

"The FSL report has been filed. We need a month to probe it," the law officer said.

Mehta further said the Manipur High Court could hear the matter as "peace is prevailing now and the probe can go on."

After perusing the report, the CJI asked the law officer that he would have to speak to the officers about it.