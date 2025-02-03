SC seeks forensic report on audio tapes alleging Manipur CM's role in ethnic violence

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) report on the examination of certain leaked audio tapes which allegedly implicate Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh for instigating ethnic violence in the state.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar said the CFSL report should be submitted in six weeks in a sealed cover.

The bench then posted the hearing in the week commencing on March 24.

"Relist in the week commencing on March 24, 2025. It is pointed out that audio clips are sent for examination by CFSL. The report will be produced in sealed cover," the bench stated in its order.

The order of the top court came on a petition filed by the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust seeking an independent investigation into the audio tapes.

During the hearing, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Manipur government, alleged that the petitioner was carrying certain "ideological baggage" with a "separatist mindset."