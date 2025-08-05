Air India Dreamliner flight from Delhi to Milan cancelled before departure due to maintenance issue

NEW DELHI: An Air India Dreamliner flight from New Delhi to Milan with 150-plus passengers was cancelled on Tuesday before departure as a maintenance issue was detected at the last minute.

The flight AI 137, a Boeing 787-8 aircraft was supposed to take off at 1.50 pm from Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport here.

In a statement, the airline said flight AI137 scheduled to operate from Delhi to Milan on 5 August has been cancelled due to a maintenance task identified prior to departure which required additional time for rectification. Our ground colleagues in Delhi are making every possible effort to minimise the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to this unforeseen disruption. "

Arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to Milan at the earliest, the statement added.

"Hotel accommodation is being provided, and full refunds on cancellation, or complimentary rescheduling is also being offered to passengers based on their preference," it said.

A series of flights of the Air India group have been experiencing huge delays or aborted take-offs due to technical reasons.