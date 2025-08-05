'Can't comment on actions of EC': Centre cites 1988 ruling to reject Opposition demands for Bihar SIR debate

NEW DELHI: The Union government has signaled its unwillingness to allow a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, with Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh invoking a 1988 ruling by former Lok Sabha Speaker Balram Jakhar to reject the Opposition’s demand.

On Tuesday, Harivansh cited Jakhar’s December 1988 decision, which barred parliamentary discussion on the functioning or decisions of the Election Commission (EC), stating that the autonomous body’s actions cannot be scrutinized in the House.

“You know that I cannot comment upon the actions and decisions of the EC, which is an autonomous body. Never before have I done it, nor will I do it now. Unless you amend the Constitution and bring the EC under parliamentary purview, we cannot discuss its decisions,” Harivansh said, quoting Jakhar’s ruling.

The Deputy Chairman’s remarks came as he dismissed 34 notices submitted by Opposition MPs, most seeking the suspension of business under Rule 267 to urgently debate the SIR in Bihar and other states. Harivansh cited procedural flaws, including incorrect formatting, the sub judice nature of some matters, and the absence of precedent for such discussions.

He expressed concern over the frequent misuse of Rule 267, meant for “rarest of rare” cases, noting that most notices lacked proper citations or pertained to issues outside Parliament’s jurisdiction. “Despite clear rules, some members are using Rule 267 casually, disrupting proceedings when their notices are disallowed,” he said. Highlighting historical data, Harivansh pointed out that very few such notices had been accepted—none between 2000–2004, only four from 2004–2009, one out of 491 during 2009–2014, and just six out of 3,152 between 2014 and the 2025 Budget Session.