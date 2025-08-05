Dishom Guru's fight against injustice to continue: Jharkhand CM Hemant after Shibu Soren's demise

Born in a small house in Nemra village, where there was poverty and hunger, but there was courage.

"He (elder Soren) lost his father in his childhood, but exploitation of the landlords ignited a fire that made him a fighter throughout his life," Soren posted.

"When I was a child, I used to ask him: Baba, why do people call you Dishom Guru? Then he used to smile and reply: Because I just understood their pain and made their fight my own," Soren penned.

The title was neither written in any book, nor provided by Parliament - it came from the hearts of the people of Jharkhand, the CM mentioned, adding that 'Dishom' means society and 'Guru' means the one who shows the path.

"And to tell the truth, Baba didn't just show us the path, he taught us to walk on this," he added.

The CM recounted that he saw his father only struggling and never afraid to wage a war against injustice.

"If standing up against injustice is a crime, then I will be guilty again and again. He used to say," Soren said in the social media post.

"No book can explain Baba's struggle. It was in his sweat, in his voice, and it was in his cracked heels covered by slippers."

Hemant Soren said, adding that "when the Jharkhand state was formed, his dream came true, but he never considered power as an achievement".

"This state is not a chair for me. This is the identity of my people," Hemant Soren quoted Shibu Soren as saying.

"Baba (father) is not here today, but his voice echoes within me. I learnt to fight from you, Baba.

I learnt to love Jharkhand from you without any selfish motive. Now you are no longer amongst us, but you are there in every path of Jharkhand.

At every beat of the drum, in the soil of every field, you look through the eyes of every poor person. what you dreamt it is my promise to fulfil," Hemant Soren wrote on X.