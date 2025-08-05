Domicile policy for recruitment of Bihar teachers

PATNA; In yet another populist move in the run-up to the Bihar Assembly elections slated to be held later this year, Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar on Monday announced a ‘domicile policy’ in the recruitment of government teachers.

The move is aimed at giving priority to state residents in the recruitment process. The CM, however, did not specify what percentage of recruitments was to be reserved for those born and raised in the state.

Under the policy, only residents of Bihar will be eligible to apply for the fourth phase of the teachers’ recruitment examination (TRE-4), which will be conducted this year by the Bihar Public Service Commission.