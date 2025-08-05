Four dead, nine Army personnel among over 59 missing as devastating cloudbursts rock Uttarakhand

UTTARKASHI: A series of three unprecedented cloudbursts within a span of three hours on Tuesday afternoon unleashed catastrophic flash floods in the Dharali region of Uttarkashi district. The deluge has killed at least four people and left over 59 missing, including nine Army personnel, prompting a massive joint rescue operation by relief teams and the Indian Army.
Speaking to TNIE, Lt Col Manish Shrivastava, PRO (Defence) Dehradun, confirmed the scale of the disaster and the Army's immediate response.
"In the wake of the devastating mudslide at Kheer Gad, Dharali, Col Harshvardhan, Commanding Officer of 14 RAJRIF, is personally leading 150 personnel in critical rescue and relief operations," he informed.
"Out of the 11 personnel initially feared missing, two Army personnel have been recovered safely now," Lt Col Shrivastava added, highlighting that 20 civilians have also been rescued so far. Additional columns are being moved to augment the rescue operations.
He lauded the Army's "grit under extreme adversity," and said it reflected the force's "true spirit."
Despite their unit base being adversely affected and connectivity being cut off, the team has shown unwavering determination, he said.
The first cloudburst, which triggered a flash flood of unprecedented intensity, led to a terrifying wave of water, mud, and rocks hurtling towards the Dharali village. Eyewitnesses described scenes of terror as a deluge of water and mud surged towards the village, prompting screams of panic.
A second cloudburst struck on Tuesday evening near the Army unit at Harsil, directly in front of the Harsil Army Camp.
Adding to the calamity, a third cloudburst occurred at Sukhi Top, leading to the formation of a temporary lake near the Army camp. This new water body poses a significant threat to towns situated along the Bhagirathi River. The Sukhi Top incident also resulted in the closure of the road to Harsil.
Reacting swiftly to the crisis, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami cut short his Andhra Pradesh tour and immediately arrived at the Disaster Operations Centre in Dehradun on Tuesday evening. There, he received an urgent update on the rescue operations underway in the Harsil region.
"The Chief Minister has directed the Education Department and District Magistrate to close all educational and other institutions in the affected area, except for emergency services," Banshidhar Tiwari, Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister told TNIE.
CM Dhami issued a slew of directives, emphasising the need for immediate restoration of network connectivity to maintain contact with affected residents. He instructed officials to ensure prompt arrangements for accommodation, food, and medicines for the displaced in hotels and homestays.
Dhami also directed senior military officers to facilitate the swift opening of a lake forming in the Harsil area. Furthermore, he called for the assistance of IAF MI-17 helicopters for airlifting victims and air-dropping food, medicines, and clothes.
"If anyone has lost their family, the government stands with them. The government is their protector and will bear the full responsibility for their livelihood," CM Dhami assured.
He also appointed Additional Secretaries Dr. Meharban Singh Bisht, Abhishek Rohilla, and Gaurav Kumar as nodal officers for the relief efforts.