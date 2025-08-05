Four dead, nine Army personnel among over 59 missing as devastating cloudbursts rock Uttarakhand

UTTARKASHI: A series of three unprecedented cloudbursts within a span of three hours on Tuesday afternoon unleashed catastrophic flash floods in the Dharali region of Uttarkashi district. The deluge has killed at least four people and left over 59 missing, including nine Army personnel, prompting a massive joint rescue operation by relief teams and the Indian Army.

Speaking to TNIE, Lt Col Manish Shrivastava, PRO (Defence) Dehradun, confirmed the scale of the disaster and the Army's immediate response.

"In the wake of the devastating mudslide at Kheer Gad, Dharali, Col Harshvardhan, Commanding Officer of 14 RAJRIF, is personally leading 150 personnel in critical rescue and relief operations," he informed.

"Out of the 11 personnel initially feared missing, two Army personnel have been recovered safely now," Lt Col Shrivastava added, highlighting that 20 civilians have also been rescued so far. Additional columns are being moved to augment the rescue operations.

He lauded the Army's "grit under extreme adversity," and said it reflected the force's "true spirit."