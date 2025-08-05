Gulmarg authorities take over 137-year-old Nedous Hotel owned by J&K CM Omar's relatives

SRINAGAR: The Gulmarg Development Authority (GDA) on Monday took over possession of the famed 137-year-old Nedous Hotel for operating without a valid lease and flagrant violation of directions of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir.

The hotel, which was established in 1888 and owned by relatives of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, had allegedly been operating without a valid lease since 1985.

The GDA took action under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1988, in compliance with orders issued by both the Supreme Court of India and the High Court of J&K.

The Assistant Director of Tourism, acting as the designated Estate Officer, oversaw the eviction and transfer of premises to GDA. The operation of taking over possession of the property passed off peacefully in presence of a local magistrate and police personnel in strict compliance with orders of J&K High Court and Supreme Court of India.

A few days back, the GDA served an eviction notice to the hotel management through the Estates Officer (Assistant Director Tourism), following which the take over was processed.

“In exercise of powers conferred under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1988 and in compliance with the orders of the Hon’ble High Court J&K and the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, it is hereby ordered that the persons presently in unauthorised occupation of the public premises known as Hotel Nedous, Gulmarg, are hereby directed to vacate the public premises forthwith and handover the possession,” read the eviction notice issued by Estates Officer Gulmarg to the hotel management.