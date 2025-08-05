‘Have some respect for the Army’: SC affirms CBI probe in Col assault case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday deplored the conduct of the Punjab police officers accused of assaulting a Colonel over a parking dispute, reminding the police personnel that they are “sleeping peacefully” at home because Army personnel are serving at the border.

“Have some respect for Army people. You are sleeping peacefully in your house because that man is serving at the border at -40 degrees,” the apex court observed, dismissing a special leave petition filed by the Punjab police challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order transferring the probe into the matter from the police to the CBI.

The HC had observed at the time that there was no material to show that the investigation was being conducted in a fair manner. A bench of SC Justices Sanjay Kumar and Satish Chandra Sharma noted that the court had passed a “well-reasoned” order.

The incident involving Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath and his son reportedly took place on the intervening night of March 13 and 14 this year when they were eating at a roadside dhaba (eatery) in Patiala. Col Bath, the complainant, has accused 12 Punjab Police personnel of assaulting him and his son for refusing to move their car while having a meal. He has also alleged a delay in the registration of an FIR. Taking a serious view of lapses on the part of the police, the court asked, “An eight-day delay in lodging an FIR?”

The top court further stressed that it was not willing to accept any kind of “lawlessness”. “We are going to dismiss this appeal with heavy costs. Let the CBI look into this. They (Army) go and defend you, and they come back wrapped in a national flag,” Justice Sharma added.