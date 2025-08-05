Himachal's Bada Bhangal village cut off after Kalihani river changes course due to landslides

CHANDIGARH: Due to heavy rains that triggered landslides, the Kalihani river has changed its course, cutting off Bada Bhangal, a remote tribal village situated at an altitude of nearly 7,800 feet in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, from the rest of the state.

Located between the Pir Panjal and Dhauladhar mountain ranges, Bada Bhangal has a population of just over 400 people. The village is accessible only on foot via treacherous high-altitude passes - Thamsar Pass which is at a height of 4,654 metres and Kalihani Pass which is at 4,800 metres. These routes typically close after snowfall in October, isolating the village for around six months every year.

Access to the footbridge over the Kalihani river has been washed away as the river has changed its course, thus blocking the pedestrian trekking route from Bir Billing in Baijnath subdivision as it has also been washed away at several places.