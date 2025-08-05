INDIA bloc decries SC remarks against Rahul Gandhi, calls them 'unwarranted'

NEW DELHI: The opposition INDIA bloc on Tuesday termed "unwarranted" the recent observations made by Supreme Court against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asserting that it is the democratic right and duty of political parties to question the government on matters of national interest.
At a meeting of floor leaders convened in Parliament, members of the bloc deliberated over the apex court’s comments made on Monday, when a bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih pulled up Gandhi over his alleged remarks concerning the Indian Army during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi were present at the meeting.
In a joint statement released following the deliberations, the alliance said, “All the leaders of the INDIA parties agreed that the sitting judge has made an extraordinary observation which is unwarranted on the democratic rights of political parties.”
“It is the responsibility of political parties, especially the Leader of the Opposition, to comment on issues of national interest. When a government fails so spectacularly to defend our borders, it is every citizen's moral duty to hold it accountable,” the statement added.
Speaking separately to reporters at the Parliament complex, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra came to her brother’s defence, stressing that Rahul Gandhi holds the armed forces in the "highest respect".
“With due respect to the honourable judges of the Supreme Court, they do not decide who is a true Indian,” she said. “It is the job of the Leader of the Opposition to ask questions and challenge the government. My brother would never speak against the Army. His comments have been misinterpreted.”
The Supreme Court bench, while hearing a matter on Monday, questioned Gandhi’s decision to air his views on social media instead of raising them within Parliament.
“You are Leader of the Opposition. Why don’t you say these things in Parliament? Why do you have to say it on social media?” Justice Datta asked.
The bench further remarked, “Why do you make these statements without having any material? If you are a true Indian, you won’t say such a thing.”