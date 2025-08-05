INDIA bloc decries SC remarks against Rahul Gandhi, calls them 'unwarranted'

NEW DELHI: The opposition INDIA bloc on Tuesday termed "unwarranted" the recent observations made by Supreme Court against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asserting that it is the democratic right and duty of political parties to question the government on matters of national interest.

At a meeting of floor leaders convened in Parliament, members of the bloc deliberated over the apex court’s comments made on Monday, when a bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih pulled up Gandhi over his alleged remarks concerning the Indian Army during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi were present at the meeting.

In a joint statement released following the deliberations, the alliance said, “All the leaders of the INDIA parties agreed that the sitting judge has made an extraordinary observation which is unwarranted on the democratic rights of political parties.”

“It is the responsibility of political parties, especially the Leader of the Opposition, to comment on issues of national interest. When a government fails so spectacularly to defend our borders, it is every citizen's moral duty to hold it accountable,” the statement added.