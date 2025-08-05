Supreme Court judges can't decide who is a true Indian: Priyanka Gandhi after SC raps Rahul

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday rallied behind her brother Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court rapped him over his remarks on the Army, saying it does not fall within the purview of the judges of the top court to decide who is a true Indian.

She said her brother has the highest respect for the Army and will never say anything against it.

As the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, it is Rahul Gandhi's duty to ask questions of the government, the Wayanad MP said.

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the proceedings against Gandhi before a Lucknow court over his remarks about the Army during his December 2022 Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The top court, however, censured the Congress leader, saying if he is a true Indian, he would not say such a thing.