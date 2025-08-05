Odisha congress chief slams Justice Dipankar Datta for questioning Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Indianness’

NEW DELHI: Odisha Congress president Bhakta Charan Das on Tuesday strongly objected to the Supreme Court's observation questioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Chinese incursion into Indian territory.

Das stated that Justice Dipankar Datta had “no business” questioning Gandhi’s “Indianness” simply for criticising the Modi government's handling of Chinese aggression.

“Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi isn’t allowed to question China in Parliament. If he does it on social media, he’s asked if he’s ‘truly Indian’. Justice Dipankar Datta had no business to question Rahul Gandhi's 'Indianness' for criticising the Modi Government’s failure on Chinese aggression,” Das wrote on X.

He added, “His father and grandmother sacrificed their lives for our country. What more proof of 'Indianness' do they seek?”

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also came to Gandhi’s defence, saying the Congress MP had not revealed any state secrets by stating that 2,000 km of Indian territory had been occupied by China.

“Rahul Gandhi did not divulge any secret. What he stated about intrusion and skirmishes in which 20 soldiers lost their lives is already in the public domain. The intrusion to the extent of about 2,000 km is reflected in credible sources, including the media and online reports,” Gehlot said on X.