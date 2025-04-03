Rahul criticises Centre’s foreign policy, faults response to US tariffs and Chinese incursion

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday criticised the government’s foreign policy, raising concerns over the impact of US tariffs on Indian exports and Chinese occupation of Indian territory.
Speaking during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Rahul claimed that China had taken over 4,000 square kilometre of Indian territory and that reciprocal tariffs or import duties imposed by the US would "completely devastate" the Indian economy, as he demanded answers from the government over these issues.
Rahul's remarks come after the US imposed a 27% tariff on Indian exports under its new reciprocal trade measures.
The Congress leader took aim at India’s decision to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties with China, calling it inappropriate given the border situation.
"China is sitting on 4,000 square kilometre of our territory. I was shocked some time back to see that our foreign secretary (Vikram Misri) was cutting a cake with the Chinese ambassador. The question is, What exactly is happening to this territory of 4,000 sq km that China has taken?" he asked.
Referring to the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, Gandhi said, "There is a celebration taking place over their martyrdom by cutting a cake."
Gandhi also criticised the government’s communication, alleging that India’s engagement with China was revealed through the Chinese ambassador, not official channels.
"It has also come to my notice that the President and the Prime Minister have written to the Chinese. We are not finding this out from our own people; it is the Chinese ambassador who is telling the people of India," the Congress leader said.
On trade, Gandhi warned that Washington’s tariff hikes would "completely devastate" the Indian economy, affecting key sectors such as automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture.
The Lok Sabha LoP pressed the government for answers, asking, "What are you doing about our land, and what will you do about the tariff our ally has imposed on us?"
Contrasting Congress's stance with the BJP and the RSS, Rahul said, "Someone once asked Indira Gandhi ji in the matter of foreign policy whether she leans left or right. She replied that she is an Indian and she stands straight. The BJP and RSS have a different philosophy; when asked to lean right or left, they say they bow their heads to every foreigner that comes. This is part of their culture and history."