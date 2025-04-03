Rahul criticises Centre’s foreign policy, faults response to US tariffs and Chinese incursion

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday criticised the government’s foreign policy, raising concerns over the impact of US tariffs on Indian exports and Chinese occupation of Indian territory.

Speaking during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Rahul claimed that China had taken over 4,000 square kilometre of Indian territory and that reciprocal tariffs or import duties imposed by the US would "completely devastate" the Indian economy, as he demanded answers from the government over these issues.

Rahul's remarks come after the US imposed a 27% tariff on Indian exports under its new reciprocal trade measures.

The Congress leader took aim at India’s decision to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties with China, calling it inappropriate given the border situation.

"China is sitting on 4,000 square kilometre of our territory. I was shocked some time back to see that our foreign secretary (Vikram Misri) was cutting a cake with the Chinese ambassador. The question is, What exactly is happening to this territory of 4,000 sq km that China has taken?" he asked.

Referring to the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, Gandhi said, "There is a celebration taking place over their martyrdom by cutting a cake."