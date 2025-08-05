Six years after Article 370 abrogation, normalcy prevails in Kashmir as leaders call it ‘black day’

SRINAGAR: On the 6th anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, Kashmir is quiet and calm with normal life continuing unaffected, while mainstream political leaders have described August 5 as “black day” and called it a “brutal reminder of undermining of democracy”.

There is normalcy in the Valley. The shops, business establishments and educational institutions are open and traffic is plying normally. All the offices are open, and life continues as usual.

The police and paramilitary personnel are deployed on the roads and maintaining a close vigil. However, there are no security restrictions in any part of Jammu and Kashmir on the 6th anniversary of Article 370 abrogation.

On August 5, 2019, the centre abrogated Articles 370 and 35A, which granted special status and special privileges to J&K residents, and downgraded and bifurcated the erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories --- Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature). The authorities had enforced a strict security clampdown in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Article 370 abrogation.

The political leaders have described August 5 as “black day”.

The ruling National Conference president and three-time former CM Farooq Abdullah reiterated the party’s firm opposition to the unilateral and unconstitutional actions taken on August 5, 2019, stating that such steps continue to remain unacceptable to the people of Jammu & Kashmir and the party.