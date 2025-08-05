Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal issue: Talks between Punjab, Haryana CMs remain inconclusive

CHANDIGARH: The latest round of talks between Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini on the long-pending Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal dispute ended without resolution. This was the fifth meeting between the two leaders, with the Supreme Court set to hear the case on August 13.

The discussions, held during a meeting convened by Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, saw Mann proposed an alternative solution—utilising water from the Chenab River to address the water-sharing conflict between Punjab and Haryana while shelving the SYL canal project.

Mann said that the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan presents an opportunity for India to harness water from the Chenab, a western river previously allocated to Pakistan. He urged the Centre to divert Chenab’s water to Indian dams like Ranjit Sagar, Pong, and Bhakra, emphasizing the need for new canals and infrastructure in Punjab. According to Mann, this water could first meet Punjab’s needs before being supplied to Haryana and Rajasthan, reducing Punjab’s groundwater dependence and supporting its agrarian economy.

The Punjab CM also uphold for the Sharda-Yamuna Link (SYL alternative) to transfer surplus Sharda water to the Yamuna, eliminating the need for the SYL canal. He further called for a review of the 1994 Yamuna water-sharing agreement between Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan post-2025.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, however, described the talks as constructive, expressing optimism about a fair resolution. He assured that Haryana would present its case positively before the Supreme Court.

Saini said that the issue has been under discussion for a long time, and earlier deliberations held on July 9 had already indicated a positive shift. This time, we have moved a step further. `` The discussions were held in an even more constructive environment, ‘’ he said. He assured that Haryana will present its case in a positive and solution-oriented manner before the Supreme Court on August 13. `` We are confident that a fair and favourable resolution will be achieved,’’ he added.

In response to a question, Saini said that the Indus Waters Treaty is a separate subject, and under that context, Rajasthan will also be entitled to its share of water.