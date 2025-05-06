Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal row: SC directs Punjab, Haryana to cooperate with Centre for amicable resolution

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the governments of Punjab and Haryana to cooperate with the Centre to resolve the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal row.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih was informed by the Centre that it has already taken effective steps to resolve the issue amicably.

"We direct both the states to cooperate with the Union of India in arriving at an amicable solution," the bench said.

The bench said it would hear the matter on August 13 if it is not resolved by then.

"We have made efforts for mediation, but the states have to walk the talk," Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, told the bench.