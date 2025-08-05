West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari's convoy attacked in Cooch Behar, one arrested

KOLKATA: Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy was allegedly attacked by the Trinamool Congress workers and supporters in Cooch Behar in north Bengal on Tuesday.

Adhikari’s car was vandalised and the glass of a police vehicle in the convoy was broken, local witnesses said. So far, the police have arrested one person in this incident.

Adhikari was scheduled to meet the Superintendent of Police of Cooch Behar on Tuesday, regarding the alleged attack on BJP MLAs.

The BJP had planned to gherao the office of the Superintendent of Police of Cooch Behar on Tuesday. Adhikari went to Cooch Behar to join the programme.

The situation changed as soon as his convoy reached Khagrabari Chowpati at around 12.35 pm. Several people had already gathered in that area, carrying Trinamool Congress flags. A few also had black flags in their hands.