Akal Takht declares Punjab minister Bains as 'tankhaiya' over dance performances at Srinagar event

CHANDIGARH: The Akal Takht (highest temporal seat of Sikhs) on Wednesday declared Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains as 'tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct) over violation of 'maryada' (religious code) in connection with a controversial dance performance at the commemoration event of Guru Teg Bahadur's 350th martyrdom held in Srinagar last month. The Takht ordered him to undergo religious punishment.

Pronouncing the verdict from the Takht in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar, five Sikh high priests - led by Jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj - said that Bains will have to walk barefoot from the Golden Temple to Gurdwara Guru Ke Mahal, located roughly half a kilometre away in a narrow street.

He has also been instructed to visit Baba Bakala, a holy town near Amritsar and Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi. He has been asked to do a two-day ‘sewa’ (voluntary service), of cleaning shoes and sweeping the premises of Anandpur Sahib. He has also been directed to offer ‘deg’ of Rs 1,100 and participate in ‘ardas’ seeking forgiveness.