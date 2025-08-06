BJP 'orchestrating' campaign to harass Bengalis in name of citizenship, voter list revision: WB CM Mamata

JHARGRAM: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday condemned the alleged attacks on Bengali-speaking migrants and accused the BJP of orchestrating a campaign to harass Bengalis in the name of citizenship and voter list revision.

Leading a massive protest rally in tribal-heartland Jhargram, the TMC chief said if needed, she will expose the BJP and the Centre over the alleged attacks on the Bengali language and Bengal's people.

"They (BJP) are saying there is no language called Bengali. I will expose them before the world," Banerjee said.

"If you attack the Bengali language and Bengal's people, I will not stay silent," she said.