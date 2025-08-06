Discussion on SIR cannot take place in LS as matter sub-judice: Union minister Rijiju

NEW DELHI: Turning down the Opposition's demand for a discussion of electoral roll revision in Bihar, the government asserted in the Lok Sabha that matters pending before the judiciary cannot be discussed on the floor of the House.

As soon as the Lower House met again at 2 pm after two earlier adjournments, the opposition parties continued with the protests demanding a discussion on the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar by the Election Commission.

Speaking in the House, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stressed that rules of the Lok Sabha do not allow sub-judice matters to be discussed in the House.

He also pointed out that the functioning of autonomous institutions such as the Election Commission cannot be discussed in Parliament.

"The government has been very open to taking up discussion on any matter. However, any discussion in the Parliament has to be in accordance with constitutional provisions and also in accordance with the rules as prescribed in the procedure and conduct of business in the Lok Sabha."

"On the issue of intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar for which they (opposition members) are disturbing the House from first day of the session, we all know that the matter is under consideration of the Supreme court and as such it is sub judice and a hence a discussion cannot be held on the subject," Rijiju said.