Lok Sabha passes Merchant Shipping Bill after brief discussion amid Opposition protest over SIR

NEW DELHI: A bill to expand the eligibility criteria for ownership of merchant shipping vessels and provide for investigation and enquiries on marine casualties was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday after a brief discussion as opposition continued with its protests seeking discussion on poll roll revision in Bihar.

As soon as the Bill was passed, the House proceedings were adjourned for the day amid noisy protests by Opposition members.

The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024 empowers the central government to take charge and detain vessels within India or in coastal waters as a vessel without nationality, if such vessel is not legally entitled to fly the flag of a state or has lost such a right.

The bill seeks to repeal the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958 and provides for contemporaneous, futuristic and dynamic legislation to meet the requirements of India as an emerging economy.