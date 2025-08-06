Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde announces unconditional support to NDA for vice-presidential poll

NEW DELHI: Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday announced his party's "unconditional support" to the BJP-led alliance, of which he is a key member, for the vice-presidential election scheduled for September 9.

On a visit to Delhi, Shinde told reporters after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah that the 'Mahayuti', the alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, will fight the local body elections in Maharashtra together.

He also rejected suggestions that his frequent visits to Delhi are linked to his "differences" with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying there are no string in their ties and that they are working together for the state's development.