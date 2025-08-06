NSA Ajit Doval in Moscow amid rising US pressure over India-Russia ties

NEW DELHI: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will hold key meetings in Moscow on Thursday with senior Russian officials to discuss defence cooperation, energy ties, and preparations for an upcoming summit here between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, sources said.

Doval arrived in Moscow late Wednesday. The visit comes at a time of growing geopolitical friction, particularly after US President Donald Trump announced an additional 25% levy on India for oil purchases from Russia, raising the total tariff burden on India to 50%, the highest on any US trade partner, along with Brazil.

According to the official Russian news agency TASS, discussions will include Russian oil supplies, bilateral defence deals, and broader regional security issues. “The current escalation of the geopolitical situation will also be discussed,” the agency reported.

Top on the agenda will be the delivery timeline of the remaining S-400 missile systems, which played a pivotal role during the India-Pakistan military standoff and Operation Sindoor in May 2025. This marks Doval’s first visit to Russia since Operation Sindoor, though he met with Russian officials at the SCO NSA meet in Beijing in June.

Another key issue likely to surface is Russia’s recent recognition of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, a move that has implications for India.

Doval’s visit will be followed by a broader diplomatic engagement, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar scheduled to visit Russia in the third week of August for the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission (IRIGC-TEC) meeting.