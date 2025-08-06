PM Modi can't stand up to Trump despite repeated threats due to US probe into Adani: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unable to push back against US President Donald Trump’s threats owing to an ongoing investigation in the United States involving industrialist Gautam Adani.

The Congress MP’s comments came shortly after Trump accused India of being an unfair trading partner. Trump also announced plans to impose significantly higher tariffs on Indian goods within the next 24 hours, citing New Delhi’s purchase of Russian crude oil and alleged profiteering from its re-sale.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Gandhi wrote, “India,please understand: The reason PM Modi cannot stand up to President Trump despite his repeated threats is the ongoing U.S. investigation into Adani.”

He further alleged: “One threat is to expose the financial links between Modi, AA (Adani), and Russian oil deals. Modi’s hands are tied.”

There was no immediate response either from the Government or the Adani Group to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks.