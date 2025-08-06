Rajasthan High Court refuses stay on arrest of cricketer Yash Dayal in minor rape case

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday declined to grant interim protection from arrest to Indian Premier League (IPL) cricketer Yash Dayal, who faces rape charges involving a minor.
The single bench of Justice Sudesh Bansal observed that since the case concerns a minor victim, judicial intervention at this stage would be inappropriate, while directing police to submit the case diary by the next hearing on August 22.
Dayal, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fast bowler, had approached the court through a criminal petition seeking anticipatory bail. His counsel, advocate Kunal Jaiman, alleged the cricketer was being targeted by an extortion racket, citing a similar FIR in Ghaziabad that was stayed by the Allahabad High Court, followed by the Jaipur complaint filed within a week.
Sanganer police station SHO Anil Jaiman disclosed that the Jaipur-based complainant, now 19, had known Dayal for two years since meeting through cricket circles when she was 17. Investigators claim Dayal exploited his position as a professional cricketer, initially promising career assistance before allegedly raping her.
SHO Jaiman further stated that during the 2025 IPL season, when Dayal was in Jaipur, he called the girl to a hotel in Sitapura where he allegedly assaulted her again. Since the first incident occurred when the girl was a minor, provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been invoked.
With the first alleged offense occurring during the victim's minority, the case invokes Section 376 (rape) of the IPC alongside POCSO Act provisions. Police confirm the investigation remains preliminary, with the case diary submission ordered for judicial review.
Yash Dayal, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, plays for RCB in the IPL and has earned recognition for his fast-bowling performances.