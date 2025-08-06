Rajasthan High Court refuses stay on arrest of cricketer Yash Dayal in minor rape case

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday declined to grant interim protection from arrest to Indian Premier League (IPL) cricketer Yash Dayal, who faces rape charges involving a minor.

The single bench of Justice Sudesh Bansal observed that since the case concerns a minor victim, judicial intervention at this stage would be inappropriate, while directing police to submit the case diary by the next hearing on August 22.

Dayal, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fast bowler, had approached the court through a criminal petition seeking anticipatory bail. His counsel, advocate Kunal Jaiman, alleged the cricketer was being targeted by an extortion racket, citing a similar FIR in Ghaziabad that was stayed by the Allahabad High Court, followed by the Jaipur complaint filed within a week.