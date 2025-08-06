Rescue teams intensify search as Uttarakhand cloudbursts leave two dead, 22 missing

DEHRADUN: Rescue teams intensified operations on Wednesday to locate villagers and soldiers missing under the debris of collapsed multi-storey hotels and restaurants in Dharali village, devastated by flash floods and landslides triggered by cloudbursts in Uttarkashi's Harshil Valley on Tuesday. Two bodies have been recovered so far, while search efforts continue for the second consecutive day in Dharali and an Army camp in Harshil.
Multiple agencies, including the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), are engaged in round-the-clock rescue operations. The body of 32-year-old local resident Akash Panwar was recovered from the rubble, while 11 injured soldiers were safely extricated and airlifted to hospitals. The Indian Army has launched a coordinated Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operation, deploying over 225 military personnel, including engineering teams. Seven specialized teams equipped with Rico radar and search dogs are working in Harshil.
The region remains cut off from both north and south due to multiple road breaches and a bridge collapse. Helicopters were deployed on Wednesday as weather conditions improved, enabling rescue personnel to access affected areas. According to district authorities, eight local youths, two Nepali nationals, and ten Army personnel remain missing.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the disaster-stricken area on Wednesday, meeting with victims despite challenging weather. Vinod Kumar Suman, Secretary of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, confirmed that approximately 15 people were reported missing in the Dharali disaster, with two bodies recovered so far. "Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was the first person to reach Ground Zero on Wednesday. Upon his arrival, the pain and tears of the affected spilled over, with many embracing the Chief Minister and weeping," Suman stated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke with Dhami on Wednesday morning for updates on relief operations.
Heavy rains isolate Uttarakhand, pilgrims stranded
Rescue efforts face significant challenges due to road closures, with Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and Public Works Department (PWD) teams working to clear blocked routes. R K Sudhanshu, In-charge Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand, said, "Adverse weather is hindering aerial rescue, but as soon as the weather clears, heavy machinery will be air-dropped by helicopter services along with rescue teams for debris removal." Government sources confirmed that 10 SDRF personnel with satellite phones have reached Bhatwari, seven are in Laata, and another seven are stationed in Gangotri.
The disaster has forced the suspension of pilgrimages to Badrinath Dham and Hemkund Sahib, while the Valley of Flowers and Nanda Devi National Park have been closed to tourists as a precaution. In Pauri Garhwal, two women died after being buried under a massive landslide in Burasi village.
Arpan Yadhuvanshi, Commandant of the SDRF, told TNIE, "The severe weather has severely impacted connectivity, leaving hundreds stranded." He added, "SDRF teams are encountering major hurdles in reaching the spots due to road breaks on various routes." The Badrinath National Highway near Pipalkoti remains blocked, leaving around 800 pilgrims and locals stranded.
"We've been stuck here for over 24 hours now," lamented Kartik Sharma, a pilgrim en route to Badrinath. "Food and water are becoming a concern, but we hope the authorities clear the road soon."
Tarun S., DFO of Nanda Devi National Park, confirmed to TNIE, "Due to increased water flow in Gusagadhera, tourists were stranded. 150 have been rescued, and entry to the park has been closed." Valley of Flowers Range Officer Chetna Kandpal added, "Considering the adverse weather conditions, the park has been closed to visitors."