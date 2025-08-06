Three May Day calls, six engine shutdowns reported so far in 2025, Centre tells RS

NEW DELHI: Three May Day calls (emergency distress calls seeking help) have been reported in 2025 so far, the Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, informed the Rajya Sabha.

In his written reply to a question on Tuesday, Mohol said, "During 2025, from January to July (till date), a total of 6 incidents of engine shutdown and a total of 3 incidents of May Day calls have been reported."

The Minister shared data which revealed that the Ahmedabad to London Gatwick flight which crashed on June 12 had issued a May Day call. 260 lives were lost in this mishap

Air India Express and Indigo reported the other May Day calls.

There were six engine shutdowns involving four airlines, each in Indigo and Spicejet and one each in Alliance Air and Air India.

All angles explored in June 12 plane crash

A PTI report said that in response to another query on the probe into the June 12 crash, the Minister said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's preliminary report, published based on available factual information on July 12, does not contain any conclusion about the Air India plane crash and that the probe is still in progress.

To a query on whether the government will investigate the crash from a sabotage angle as well, Mohol said, "every aspect is being looked into for determining the probable cause(s)/contributory factor(s) leading to the accident".