Uttarkashi cloudbursts: Rescuers retrieve one body in Dharali village; Modi speaks to Dhami, offers help

DEHRADUN: Rescuers on Wednesday retrieved one body from the rubble in flood-battered Dharali village as search operations resumed despite persistent rainfall. The picturesque village, a major halt on the route to Gangotri, was devastated by flash floods triggered by a cloudburst on Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, four deaths have so far been confirmed. The number of missing is estimated at over 60, though the actual figure may be higher as many had gathered in the village for the Har Dudh fair when the tragedy unfolded. Among the missing are 11 Army personnel, Defence spokesperson Lt. Col. Manish Shrivastava said.

The flash floods, which tore through nearly half of Dharali, also damaged several home stays and hotels. Around 130 residents and tourists have been evacuated to safety, officials added.