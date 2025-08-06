Uttarkashi cloudbursts: Rescuers retrieve one body in Dharali village; Modi speaks to Dhami, offers help

DEHRADUN: Rescuers on Wednesday retrieved one body from the rubble in flood-battered Dharali village as search operations resumed despite persistent rainfall. The picturesque village, a major halt on the route to Gangotri, was devastated by flash floods triggered by a cloudburst on Tuesday afternoon.
According to officials, four deaths have so far been confirmed. The number of missing is estimated at over 60, though the actual figure may be higher as many had gathered in the village for the Har Dudh fair when the tragedy unfolded. Among the missing are 11 Army personnel, Defence spokesperson Lt. Col. Manish Shrivastava said.
The flash floods, which tore through nearly half of Dharali, also damaged several home stays and hotels. Around 130 residents and tourists have been evacuated to safety, officials added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take stock of the situation and assured him of full support from the Centre.
Dhami held a review meeting at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Dehradun and later conducted an aerial survey of Dharali and nearby Harsil.
“The rescue work is in full swing. Teams from the Army, ITBP, and SDRF are on the ground. About 70–80 people have been rescued so far. Debris has reached the Army base, and roads are blocked. It’s a challenging situation as it continues to rain,” the Chief Minister told PTI Videos.
Arrangements have been made for food and medicines, and 160 police personnel, including 10 senior officers and three SP-rank officers have been deployed to ensure the smooth distribution of rations. Three nodal officers from the Chief Minister’s Office have been assigned to coordinate relief efforts on the ground.
“Every life matters to us,” said Dhami.
Home Secretary Shailesh Bagauli confirmed that one body had been recovered from the affected site.
The Indian Army has kept its MI-17 and Chinook helicopters on standby for aerial rescue operations. However, these sorties will only begin once weather conditions improve.
Colonel Harshvardhan, Commanding Officer of 14 Rajputana Rifles, is leading the ground relief efforts with a team of 150 soldiers. “Despite the loss of its own personnel and damage to its base, the Army is carrying out rescue operations with courage and determination,” said Lt. Col. Shrivastava.
With heavy rain continuing to lash the region, officials said efforts were underway to clear blocked roads and restore communication lines to the affected areas.