Woman, boyfriend beaten up by mob, paraded with heads shaved in Bihar's Katihar

KAITHAR: A married woman and her boyfriend were allegedly beaten up, their heads shaved, faces blackened, garlanded with shoes, and then paraded by a mob in Bihar's Katihar district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened in Rahata in the Phalka police station area after the interfaith couple was caught while being intimate, they said.

Shakil (40) and Sunita (32) were rescued by the police, SP Shikhar Choudhary said.

"Both are married with children and have been in a relationship for some time. When the villagers caught them, Shakil's wife ran to the police station seeking help," he said.

"It was alleged that on the direction of the local panchayat, they were beaten up and paraded through the village, with their heads tonsured, faces blackened and garlands of shoes around their neck," he added.

Choudhary said an investigation is underway, and appropriate action will be taken against the guilty.

A purported video of the incident also went viral on social media.

PTI couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video.