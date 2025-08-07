AAP extends support to INDIA bloc demand for SIR debate in Parliament

NEW DELHI: Upping the ante on Bihar SIR, the INDIA bloc parties — from the Left to the TMC to the Congress and AAP— came together on Wednesday to demand a discussion in Parliament, claiming that minorities, Dalits, and adivasis are facing the risk of losing their voting rights in the exercise.
At a joint press conference of the INDIA bloc leaders at Vijay Chowk in Delhi, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that it is important to protect the voting rights of all Indians. Incidentally, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is no longer part of the bloc, also joined the presser questioning the need for the poll revision exercise.
Speaking to the media, AAP leader Sandeep Pathak said it is impossible to procure the documents needed for SIR in the timeline set by poll officials.
The bloc will take out a march to the EC office on August 11, said the leaders.
Referring to statements from the government and Chair in both Houses that the functioning of the ECI cannot be discussed in Parliament as it is an independent constitutional body, Kharge said that everything under the sun can be discussed.
“We want to have an opportunity to discuss it. There are problems with the voters’ list, and they are indulging in vote theft. They are doing it undemocratically... They are in a way trying to cast doubt on the citizenship of individuals,” he said.
TMC leader Sagarika Ghose said they will continue protests inside and outside Parliament over the SIR issue, and also raise concerns over “attacks” on Bengali-speaking people in BJP ruled states.
DMK leader Tiruchi Siva said that the ruling party is putting the blame on the opposition for not allowing the House to function. CPI’s Sandosh Kumar P claimed the SIR and CAA are two sides of the same coin.