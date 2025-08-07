AAP extends support to INDIA bloc demand for SIR debate in Parliament

NEW DELHI: Upping the ante on Bihar SIR, the INDIA bloc parties — from the Left to the TMC to the Congress and AAP— came together on Wednesday to demand a discussion in Parliament, claiming that minorities, Dalits, and adivasis are facing the risk of losing their voting rights in the exercise.

At a joint press conference of the INDIA bloc leaders at Vijay Chowk in Delhi, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that it is important to protect the voting rights of all Indians. Incidentally, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is no longer part of the bloc, also joined the presser questioning the need for the poll revision exercise.

Speaking to the media, AAP leader Sandeep Pathak said it is impossible to procure the documents needed for SIR in the timeline set by poll officials.