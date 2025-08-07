Amid US tariff pressure, NSA Doval meets President Putin in Moscow

NEW DELHI: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday, amid escalating pressure from Washington over India’s continued strategic and energy ties with Russia. Doval was accompanied by Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar during the meeting.
Earlier in the day, Doval held high-level talks with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, focusing on defence cooperation and broader strategic alignment. The visit comes just after US President Donald Trump announced an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, citing New Delhi’s ongoing oil imports from Russia—raising total duties to 50%.
The meeting underscored the growing alignment between New Delhi and Moscow amid global realignments and reaffirmed their commitment to a “special and privileged strategic partnership.”
During the talks, Shoigu stressed the importance of “strong, time-tested ties of friendship” between the two nations, calling for full-scale negotiations between President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to further deepen bilateral ties. He described India as a key partner in building a “more just and sustainable world order,” based on mutual respect and shared interests.
Doval, meanwhile, said that President Putin is expected to visit India soon. Sources said both sides are finalising an early mutually convenient date for the visit. Dates in late September or early October are currently being discussed, though both sides have yet to officially confirm.
“We are very excited to learn about the visit of President Putin to India. Summit-level meetings have always been watershed points for the relationship,” Doval said.
The proposed visit would be President Putin’s first to India since December 2021, and comes at a time when India continues to maintain robust defence and energy ties with Russia despite pressure from Western partners.
This is NSA Doval’s first visit to Moscow since the launch of Operation Sindoor earlier this year. He last met Russian officials in June during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) NSA meeting in Beijing.
The summit, once confirmed, is expected to set the tone for a new phase of India-Russia strategic coordination.