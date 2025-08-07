Amid US tariff pressure, NSA Doval meets President Putin in Moscow

Doval, meanwhile, said that President Putin is expected to visit India soon. Sources said both sides are finalising an early mutually convenient date for the visit. Dates in late September or early October are currently being discussed, though both sides have yet to officially confirm.

“We are very excited to learn about the visit of President Putin to India. Summit-level meetings have always been watershed points for the relationship,” Doval said.

The proposed visit would be President Putin’s first to India since December 2021, and comes at a time when India continues to maintain robust defence and energy ties with Russia despite pressure from Western partners.

This is NSA Doval’s first visit to Moscow since the launch of Operation Sindoor earlier this year. He last met Russian officials in June during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) NSA meeting in Beijing.

The summit, once confirmed, is expected to set the tone for a new phase of India-Russia strategic coordination.