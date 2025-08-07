Australian Army Chief set for five-day visit to India to deepen strategic partnership

NEW DELHI: In a continuation of the high-level exchanges between India and Australia, Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, Chief of the Australian Army, will undertake an official visit to India from 10th to 14th August.

Lt Gen Stuart "will engage in high-level discussions with General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, Indian Army and other senior officials of the Ministry of Defence," said the Indian Army.

The Indian Army said this reaffirms "the growing depth of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, particularly in the military domain, as both nations work to uphold a stable and rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific."

The Army said, "Lieutenant General Simon Stuart's visit to India reflects the Indian Army's rising profile as a credible partner in the Indo-Pacific and its commitment to shaping collective preparedness through meaningful cooperation."

"As both Armies engage in frank and forward-looking discussions, this visit is expected to consolidate operational synergy and strategic trust-laying the groundwork for the next phase of Army-to-Army collaboration in the region," the Army added.

India and Australia maintain a dynamic and evolving defence partnership, reinforced by active institutional mechanisms that ensure sustained engagement and strategic coordination.

Before General Stuart, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles was on an official visit to India from June 3 to 4 during which he held a bilateral meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. The two leaders discussed regional security, defence cooperation, and measures to jointly counter terrorism.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan was on an official visit to Australia in March this year.

The CDS engaged in wide-ranging discussions with senior officials from the Australian Department of Defence and military leadership of the Australian Defence Force during his visit.

The two countries have important dialogues, meetings and military exercises scheduled for this year.

The most recent 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue was held in New Delhi in November 2023, with the next edition scheduled in Australia in 2025, underscoring the regular high-level dialogue between the two nations.