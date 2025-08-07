'Chip missing from Rahul’s head': Maharashtra CM slams Congress leader over vote theft allegation

MUMBAI: Strongly reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s voter manipulation and vote cheating during elections allegation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that while votes may have been stolen, "the chip from Mr Gandhi’s head has surely been stolen." Fadnavis accused Gandhi of maligning the image of an independent institution like the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Fadnavis claimed that "the hard disk of Mr Rahul Gandhi has been corrupted, and the chip from his head has been stolen," which is why he has been making baseless charges against the ECI and questioning its integrity. He further alleged, "Rahul Gandhi is trying to steal the mandate of the people. He is stealing the decision taken in a democracy. Besides, he is not firm on his statements and data. Last time, he claimed in Maharashtra that 75 lakh votes got increased, and now, he is saying one crore votes increased."

The Chief Minister stated that the BJP had already countered Gandhi’s allegations with facts and figures, but he continues to repeat them. "By speaking lies, Mr Gandhi is trying to cover his defeat in the elections. This is called the cover firing. He is going to lose again; therefore, he has made this statement to justify his failure and defeats," Fadnavis said.