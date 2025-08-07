Facing heat of US tariffs, Modi and Lula vow to deepen ties

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva held a phone conversation on Thursday, reaffirming their commitment to deepening the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership across key sectors including trade, energy, defence, and technology.

The call comes at a time when both countries are facing steep tariffs from the United States—each now subject to a 50% duty on select exports, the highest imposed by Washington on any of its trading partners. The punitive measures have drawn strong reactions from both New Delhi and Brasília.

An official statement said the two leaders agreed to accelerate cooperation in “trade, technology, energy, defence, agriculture, health, and people-to-people ties.” They also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, indicating a shared desire to align more closely on key multilateral issues.