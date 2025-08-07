Facing heat of US tariffs, Modi and Lula vow to deepen ties

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva held a phone conversation on Thursday, reaffirming their commitment to deepening the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership across key sectors including trade, energy, defence, and technology.
The call comes at a time when both countries are facing steep tariffs from the United States—each now subject to a 50% duty on select exports, the highest imposed by Washington on any of its trading partners. The punitive measures have drawn strong reactions from both New Delhi and Brasília.
An official statement said the two leaders agreed to accelerate cooperation in “trade, technology, energy, defence, agriculture, health, and people-to-people ties.” They also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, indicating a shared desire to align more closely on key multilateral issues.
Modi recalled his visit to Brazil last month, where the two leaders had agreed on a framework to strengthen bilateral collaboration. Thursday’s conversation was seen as a follow-up to those talks, with both sides reiterating their commitment to taking the partnership “to new heights.”
The India-Brazil relationship has gained renewed momentum in recent years, particularly within platforms like BRICS and the G20. With both countries navigating growing U.S. trade pressure and geopolitical realignments, the Modi-Lula dialogue signals a broader push toward South-South cooperation and greater strategic autonomy.
The two leaders agreed to remain in regular contact to steer the partnership forward amid an increasingly complex global environment.