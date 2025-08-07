'India should retaliate' : Tharoor slams Trump’s tariff hike, flags ‘hidden message’ in US move

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday alleged that the United States’ decision to impose an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods was politically motivated, hinting at a “hidden message” behind the move. The penalty, which the Trump administration said was a response to India’s continued imports of Russian oil, drew sharp criticism from the Congress leader who accused Washington of applying double standards in dealing with India and China.

“It will have an impact because we have trade of about $90 billion. If things will get costly by 50 per cent then people will also think before purchasing them, buyers will also think why should they buy Indian things?... If they do this, we should also impose a 50% tariff on American exports... It is not that any country can threaten us like this... ” Tharoor told reporters outside Parliament, speaking in Hindi. “If our competitors—Vietnam, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, China—will sell products at a lower cost, it will have an impact. The additional 25 per cent tariff has been added on the pretext that we are buying oil, petroleum products from Russia. However, China is purchasing almost double, and they have been given 90 days, while India has been given just three weeks. There seems to be some other hidden message from Washington.”

Tharoor, a former union minister and diplomat, said India must respond assertively to the unilateral tariff hikes. “Our average tariffs on American goods are 17%. Why should we stop at 17%? We should also raise it to 50%... We need to ask them, do they not value our relationship? If India doesn't matter to them, they should also not matter to us,” he said.